GC Green Cross is moving in earnest to build high-value production infrastructure for its entry into the US subcutaneous immunoglobulin (SCIG) market, channeling the proceeds from a recent affiliate sale into its core pipeline.

The company said it signed an MOU with North Chungcheong Province and Cheongju on Thursday at the North Chungcheong Provincial Office, committing to a medium- and long-term investment plan in the city.

Under the agreement, GC Green Cross plans to invest a total of 530 billion won ($356 million) in its Ochang factory over eight years from this year through 2033. The figure includes medium- and long-term research and development costs, with 140 billion won earmarked specifically for building production facilities for its "20% SCIG" product.

The large-scale capital commitment is part of the company's recently announced top-priority pipeline strategy, dubbed "THE FAB FIVE." GC Green Cross has designated "20% SCIG (GC5136B)" as one of five assets with the highest market value and strategic importance, and is directing company-wide resources toward it. The compound is currently in the pre-clinical stage, and the company aims to file an investigational new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 3 trial next year, based on an optimized manufacturing process.

The investment is driven by GC Green Cross's ambition to stake out a position in the US immunoglobulin market — the world's largest, estimated at more than 20 trillion won annually. While the US market is currently dominated by intravenous formulations, the paradigm is shifting rapidly toward subcutaneous formulations, which patients can self-administer. The company is moving quickly because only three 20% high-concentration SCIG products are currently available in the US, and it plans to press into the market through fast clinical development and a dedicated production line. Its long-term goal is to achieve double-digit market share in the US and deliver a quantum leap in profitability.

GC Green Cross has also secured the financial footing needed for the investment. The company said it has completed receipt of the upfront payment from Eli Lilly following the sale of affiliate Curevo. Of the total $1 billion upfront, approximately 308.7 billion won — proportional to its 20.3 percent stake — has been received. The amount, minus a 20 billion won reserve, is expected to be reflected as net profit for the period in the third quarter.

"This investment is a meaningful decision that will carry forward the success of Alyglo, which has successfully established itself in the US market," GC Green Cross CEO Heo Eun-cheol said. "Through close cooperation with local governments, we will expand our high-value production infrastructure and continue to sharpen our competitiveness in the plasma-derived products sector."