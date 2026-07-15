Global gum-care toothpaste brand Parodontax has launched a major brand renewal — its first in roughly a decade — introducing a premium new product designed to provide professional-grade gum care.

The company announced Wednesday the launch of Parodontax Active Gum Repair, an advanced gum toothpaste formulated to address gum bleeding, swelling, bad breath and other forms of gum discomfort.

The new product was developed on the basis of nine long-term clinical studies. According to the company, just one week of use produced significant improvements in gum bleeding, swollen gums and gum inflammation markers, and reduced the number of bleeding gum sites by 2.5 times.

The product's standout feature is its sodium bicarbonate content, raised to 67% — the first and highest concentration of the ingredient available in Korea. Sodium bicarbonate physically breaks apart and removes the thick plaque that builds up between teeth and gums.

The formula also incorporates ActivMIN™ technology, for which a global patent application has been filed. The technology loosens the bonded structure of hardened plaque so it detaches more easily during brushing, while conditioning the oral environment to prevent new plaque from adhering between teeth and gums. The toothpaste also contains 1,400 ppm of fluoride to address gum care and cavity prevention at the same time, and a creamy pure-mint flavor adds a refreshing finish after use.

Alongside the advanced line launch, Parodontax has upgraded the formulations of its existing daily care line — Daily Gum Care, Herb Fresh and Cooling Mint. The renewed daily care products remove plaque bacteria four times more effectively than before and likewise carry 1,400 ppm of fluoride.

"This new product is a gum-care solution with significantly upgraded ingredients and technology that lets consumers feel the difference in just one week," a Parodontax official said. "We will continue to draw on our long history of gum research to bring out products that meet consumers' oral health needs and lead the market."

Parodontax Active Gum Repair is available as a premium product at pharmacies, while the daily care line is sold through online channels including Naver Smart Store.