Testing only for viruses such as influenza or COVID-19 when diagnosing respiratory infections can cause clinicians to miss a significant share of bacterial co-infections in their patients, according to new empirical data. Seegene, a global molecular diagnostics company, said it plans to establish syndromic PCR-based comprehensive testing — which detects both viruses and bacteria in a single run — as the global standard for respiratory diagnostics.

Seegene announced Wednesday that a precision analysis of approximately 260,000 respiratory PCR test records from children aged 0 to 5, collected over three and a half years through its statistical analysis platform STARGORA, confirmed widespread co-infection patterns in which both viruses and bacteria were detected simultaneously.

Among cases that tested positive on a virus panel (87%), bacterial pathogens were co-detected in 78% of instances. Conversely, among cases that tested positive for bacteria (76%), viruses were simultaneously confirmed in 88%. When a comprehensive respiratory PCR test covering both viruses and bacteria was conducted, at least two pathogens were detected simultaneously in 82% of positive cases (96%).

The findings suggest that when only a single-pathogen test is performed — despite overlapping early symptoms such as coughing, fever and a runny nose — hidden co-infections are likely to go undetected. In young children, whose immune systems are still developing, a delayed initial diagnosis can allow the condition to progress to severe complications such as pneumonia or sepsis, making rapid, multi-angle identification of the causative pathogen central to effective treatment.

Clinical practice has long been skewed toward virus-first testing. A review of demand for Seegene's respiratory PCR tests — covering 19.5 million tests supplied to 62 countries over the past three years — found that virus-testing products accounted for 80% of volume, while bacterial-testing products made up only 20%.

Seegene's syndromic PCR-based comprehensive test detects both respiratory viruses and bacteria in a single procedure. A key feature is the research note generated through STARGORA, which displays in real time not only whether co-infection is present but also the Ct value for each pathogen — an indicator of infection intensity — enabling clinicians to make precise treatment decisions calibrated to the level of pathogen detected.

To build objective clinical evidence for the utility of syndromic comprehensive testing, Seegene will launch its Global Million Clinical Study (GMCS) in August, accumulating large-scale real-world clinical data in partnership with medical institutions worldwide. The company aims to use the study to establish symptom-based syndromic PCR comprehensive testing as the new global standard for respiratory diagnostics.

"Through this clinical research, we will go beyond simply detecting more pathogens and work to build a global scientific foundation that enables clinicians to make accurate diagnoses and optimal treatment decisions based on comprehensive pathogen information," a Seegene official said.