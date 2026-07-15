TP (Teleperformance), a global digital business services company, has unveiled a sweeping lineup of AI-powered services aimed at transforming the customer service paradigm for Korean businesses — with ambitions that go beyond cost reduction to creating entirely new business opportunities through AI.

The company announced Wednesday that it participated in AXIS 2026, a conference organized by the Korea Management Association Consulting, where it introduced the concept of "Opportunity AI" — positioning artificial intelligence as a driver of new possibilities rather than a tool for trimming expenses.

"Many companies approach AI simply as a cost-cutting measure, but the real value lies in imagining and delivering services that were previously impossible — now that those constraints no longer exist," the company said.

To that end, TP has completed the localization of TP.ai FAB, its AI-integrated core solutions platform, and is now moving aggressively into the Korean market. The key services TP is bringing to Korea include proactive care — resolving issues before customers are even aware of them — the democratization of hyper-personalized, relationship-based service once reserved for select VIP customers, and emotional continuity care, in which AI retains the emotional context of previous conversations to inform future interactions.

South Korea's call center AI market is projected to grow sharply from $60.5 million to $275.8 million by 2030, according to Grand View Research. TP has identified Korea as a key strategic market for AI-driven customer service innovation and is accelerating its business expansion accordingly.

Kim Jae-hyun, CEO of TP Japan & Korea, said Korea is "a dynamic market ready to actively embrace large-scale AI transformation." He added that the company would serve as "a reliable partner to help domestic clients achieve tangible results and business innovation through differentiated, AI-based customer service unlike anything that has existed before."

TP is a global leader in digital business services, employing approximately 490,000 people in more than 170 countries and generating annual sales of 10.2 billion euros ($11.7 billion). Some 53 percent of Forbes Global 100 companies use TP's services.