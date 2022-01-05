음주운전 차량, 한강에 ‘풍덩’…운전자는 헤엄쳐 나와

기후위기시계
음주운전 탓 한강으로 돌진한 차량
운전자, 수영해 빠져나와
혈중알코올농도는 ‘면허정지’ 수준
[헤럴드경제=김희량 기자] 한강에 음주운전 차량이 빠져 운전자가 헤엄쳐 탈출하는 일이 발생했다.

5일 경찰에 따르면 지난 4일 오후 10시께 서울 송파구 잠실 한강공원에서 30대 남성 A씨가 운전한 승용차가 강에 빠졌다.

음주 상태였던 A씨의 차량은 주차장 쪽에서 강으로 돌진했고 운전자 스스로 수영해 물에서 빠져나온 것으로 알려졌다. A씨는 큰 부상은 입지 않았다. 당시 경찰이 측정한 A씨의 혈중알코올농도는 면허 정지 수준이었던 것으로 파악됐다.

경찰 관계자는 “운전자가 술이 깨면 향후 일정을 조율해 정확한 경위 등을 조사할 예정”이라고 밝혔다.

