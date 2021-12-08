“1000만원으로 석박사까지 해결…핵심인재로 승부봐야 합니다”

이동훈 과기대 총장 인터뷰

이동훈 서울과학기술대 총장 [서울과학기술대 제공]

[헤럴드경제=박준규 기자] “잠재력도 다 갖추지 못한 학생들을 대량으로 사회에 밀어내듯이 배출하는 건 국가경쟁력을 약화시킵니다.”

이동훈 서울과학기술대 총장(59)의 문제의식은 뚜렷했다. 학생들이 보다 준비된 상태로 사회와 산업계로 옮겨가야 한다는 것. 세상의 변화에 조금 비켜 서서 학문을 추구하는 ‘상아탑’으로서의 대학 교육은 이미 유물이 됐다. “학생을 4년 간 묶어두는 대학교육 시스템은 사라질 것”이라는 미래학자들의 예상은 해마다 무게감을 더하고 있다.

“대량생산하던 제조업 중심의 산업계에서는 생산관리, 품질관리 등을 맡은 허리의 엔지니어들을 많이 배출하는 게 미덕이었습니다. 하지만 그런 역할은 곧 인공지능(AI)의 몫이 될 거란 말이죠. 앞으로 사람은 새로운 산업을 발굴하거나 산업을 앞에서 이끌어야 해요. 그러려면 보다 고도화된 준비가 된 학생들을 배출해야 합니다.”

헤럴드경제는 지난달 30일 노원구 캠퍼스에서 이 총장과 만났다. 서울과기대 학부생 출신으로 최초의 총장이자, 코로나19 팬데믹 여파로 강당에서 입학식과 졸업식을 치루지 못한 첫 총장이기도 하다. 그는 “학생들을 편하게 만나지 못하는 건 안쓰러운 일인데 또 그 덕분에 학교 안팎의 일에 더 전념할 수 있었다”고 말했다. 4년 임기의 절반을 지난 시점에서 그간 거둔 결실과 또다른 목표에 관해 이야기를 들었다.

- 보다 준비된 학생들을 배출하고자 어떤 것들을 준비하고 있나.

▶조금은 힘들더라도 멀리 보자는 뜻에서 졸업이 까다로운 대학을 만들고 싶다. 일부러 졸업 못하게 막는 게 아니라 보다 역량을 갖춰 사회에 내보내자는 것이다. 그래서 에픽(EPiC) 졸업인증제를 만들었다. 전공·교양 교과목 이수는 기본이고 각종 창업과 현장실습부터 복수학위, 부전공, 교환학생, 어학공부 등 각종 비교과 활동에 참여해서 졸업 전까지 700점을 만들어야 하는 제도다.

1학년생들부터 진로 지도를 하는 구조가 잘 만들어져 있다. 학과에서 트렌드에 맞춘 교과목 하나를 만드는 게 쉽지 않다. 새로 개설하는데 6개월에서 1년 걸린다. 바깥의 사회와 산업계하고 학교가 (변화하는) 시간갭이 너무 크다. 그래서 바로 학교에서 여름학기에 (필요한 프로그램을) 론칭해서 학생들이 활동할 수 있는 시공간을 확보했다.

- 차별화된 학기제(ST학기제)를 도입한 것도 그런 취지에서인가.

▶ 그렇다. 우리나라는 대개 2학기제다. 교수로 지내다보니 여름방학이 무의미하게 길더라. 여름학기를 어떻게 유용하게 활용할까를 브레인스토밍을 하다가 이걸 늘리는 쪽으로 갔다. 2월 20일에 개강하고 2학기는 9월 15~20일에 개강하면 여름방학이 16주가 된다. 이 때를 활용해서 비교과 과정을 개설하는 것이다. 에픽 인증제가 20여개 프로그램이 있는데 그런 것들을 충분히 확보할 수 있는 시간을 확보하는 셈이다. 학생들은 쉬는 게 별로 없게 되고. 대체로 우리나라는 입학은 어려운데 졸업이 쉽지 않나. 그건 잘못됐다고 본다.

- 3개 첨단학과(인공지능응용·지능형반도체공학·미래에너지융합학과)를 신설한 것으로 안다.

▶ 우리학교가 강점을 가진 분야, 사회에서 선점할 수 있는 분야의 학과 3개다. 올해 신입생을 선발한 인공지능(AI)응용학과는 다른 대학과 좀 다르다. AI 전문가를 양성하는 게 다른 대학의 목표라면 우리는 AI 핵심기술을 다른 전공분야에 접목하는 취지다. 복수전공이 필수다. 1~2학년에 AI의 기초, 핵심기술을 배우고 3~4학년엔 자기가 진출하려는 분야를 복수전공한다. 전자공학, 디자인, 경영을 복수전공으로 선택하는 식이다. 저희는 엔지니어로서 각 분야에 바로 적용할 수 있도록 (교육과정을) 설계했다.

지능형반도체공학과의 경우 후공정 교육과정을 중심으로 인재를 배출하려고 한다. 반도체 기술이 고도화되고 집약되다보니 아파트로 치면 2~3층 적층된 형태의 반도체를 반들어야 한다. 후공정 기술이 대단히 필요하다. 우리학교 교수진이 반도체 후공정에 정통한 분들이다.

이동훈 서울과학기술대 총장 [서울과학기술대 제공]

- 학부 교육만으로 첨단분야 인재가 만들어질까.

▶ 풀타임 석·박사 과정 등록금이 전액 면제다. 앞으로 첨단분야 인재 니즈가 많을 것이다. 학부만 졸업해선 재교육을 계속 받지 않는 한 부족하다. 석·박사는 전액 장학금을 주기 때문에 따지고 보면 한 1000만원이면 학부부터 대학원 박사까지 9년을 다니는 시스템이 됐다. 전국 대학에서 학비로 따지면 최고의 조건이 아닐까 싶다.

- 남은 임기 2년 간 이어갈 혁신은 무엇인가.

▶ ‘고품질 교육보증제’ 등을 시행하고 있다. 가령 수강생이 강의가 C등급, 70점 이하로 평가했다면 해당 강의의 수업료를 돌려주는 것이다. 학생들만 열심히 하는 게 아니라 교수님들도 자기 강의 품질을 책임지시라는 취지에서다. 앞으로 교수님들도 평가를 받는다는 자세를 요구한다. 물론 강의평가는 하고 있지만 그걸론 안되겠다 싶었다. 강좌의 평가가 낮으면 학생들이 시간 낭비한 것 아닌가. 교수님들은 강의를 철저하게 준비해야 한다.

‘학부모 교육참여제’도 야심차게 시동을 걸었다. 대학 이후부터 부모와 학생 사이의 소통이 부족한 것 같더라. 학부모 포털을 구축하고 있다. 여기서 학교에 관한 정보를 제공할 것이다. 매학기 학부모님들과 화상회의를 열어 학교 현안을 소개하고 진로에 관한 정보도 전달할 것이다. 종국엔 학생들이 학교에 입학할 때 기대감보다 나갈 때 만족감이 크도록 시스템을 구축하고 있다.

- 최근 대학평가에서 종합 17위를 차지했다 어떻게 자평하나.

▶도약하기 위한 발판이 바련됐다고 본다. 우리 대학이 2012년에 일반대학으로 전환돼서 이제 10년쯤 됐다. 그 전에는 산업대라는 그라운드에서 하다 보니 잠재력을 평가받진 못했다. 10년 만에 전국의 종합대학들과 우리의 잠재력을 정확하게 평가받을 수 있게 됐다. 이게 기반이라고 생각한다. 2030년에는 우리대학이 10위권에 진입하는 게 목표다.

- 어떤 총장으로 기억되길 원하나.

▶ 일반대학으로 전환한 10년 사이에 학교의 잠재력이 엄청나게 상승한 게 사실이다. 그래도 부족한 게 많다. 먼 훗날 ‘이동훈 총장이 과학기술분야 특성화 기반의 연구 중심 대학의 기반을 확실히 다져놨다’는 소리는 듣고 싶다.

〈영문 버전〉

[The Herald Business = Park Jun-gyu reporter] “When universities produce a slew of students who are not prepared with certain skills, the society loses its competitiveness.”

Lee Dong-hoon (59), the president of Seoul National University of Science and Technology (SeoulTech), is acutely aware of the difficulties universities face. He argues that students must be more prepared when entering society and the workplace. The university education system as an "ivory tower" that pursues pure academics regardless of the changing world is already a relic. A prediction of futurists is gaining credibility: "the current university education system that holds students for four years will disappear."

“In the mass production-focused manufacturing industries, it was a virtue to foster as many engineers who were able to control quality and production. However, artificial intelligence (AI) will replace such roles soon. In the future, humans should break new ground or lead the industry ahead of time. To do so, we must cultivate more highly qualified students.”

On the 30th of November, The Herald Business met with president Lee on the campus in Nowon-gu. Having graduated from SeoulTech, he was named the first ‘alumnus’ president. He is also the first president not to be able to hold the on-site graduation and entrance ceremonies due to COVID-19 pandemic. "It was painful not being able to meet students often, but I was able to focus more on my work inside and outside the university," he said. As he reached the halfway point of his four-year term, he shared the achievements he’s made so far and his goals for the remainder.

― What steps are you taking to produce better prepared students?

▶ Though it may not be easy, over time, I want to create a university where graduation is difficult. That doesn't mean the institute would intentionally stop students from graduating, but rather ensures whether they got the necessary competence before going out into the workforce. That's why I created the Epic (EPiC) graduation certification system. A student is supposed to earn 700 points before graduation by taking not only majors and liberal arts courses, but also extracurricular activities such as business establishment, on-site training, exchange students, and foreign language study programs.

Students are provided with good career guidance systems from the moment they enter the university. It’s not easy to create even one subject in a department that catches up with current trends. The opening of a new class usually takes 6 months to a year. The time gap is large between society, industry and university. For this reason, we launched the necessary programs in the summer semester to give students ample time and space to work.

― So that's why you introduced the differentiated semester system (ST semester system)?

▶ That’s right. Korean universities usually have a two-term system. Working as a professor, I felt the summer vacation was meaninglessly long. I brainstormed ways to make constructive use of it and decided to lengthen it. If the course starts on February 20th and the second semester starts on September 15th to 20th, the summer vacation will be 16 weeks long. Students can take advantage of this time to take extracurricular courses. In the Epic (EPiC) graduation certification system, there are over 20 programs, and students get enough time for each. Nowadays, Korean students don't have much time to rest. In general, getting into college is difficult, but graduation is easy. I think that's wrong

― You opened 3 high-technology departments (Dep. of Applied Artificial Intelligence, Dep. of Semiconductor Engineering, Dep. of Future Energy Convergence).

▶ Those three departments are SeoulTech's fortes, leading the trend in society. The department of Applied Artificial Intelligence (AAI), which accepted new students this year, is different from any other university. While most universities aim to train AI professionals, we expand AI core competencies to other majors. Freshmen and sophomores learn the basics and core technologies of AI; juniors and seniors start to double major in their chosen fields. Students may choose from a variety of fields, such as electronics, design, business administration, etc. We designed the curriculum for students to get practical knowledge as engineers.

The Department of Semiconductor Engineering (DSE) has a comprehensive post-process curriculum devoted to producing excellent students. As semiconductor technology has grown and become more sophisticated, engineers are producing two to three layers of semiconductor, like a two to three story building. Post-processing technology is indispensable. The faculty at DSE are well versed in semiconductor post-processing.

― Is it possible to train talent in high-tech fields only by undergraduate degree programs?

▶ Registration fees are fully exempt for full-time master's and doctorate program students. From now on, there will be more demands for professionals in high-tech fields. Four-year undergraduate programs are insufficient unless students receive ongoing re-education. With a full scholarship for the master's and doctorate program, students can complete a nine-year university program ranging from undergrad to doctorate only with $10,000. In my opinion, it's the best offer considering the average tuition fees across the country.

― What are your goals for innovation within the remaining two years in office?

▶ ‘High quality education guarantee system’ is being conducted. For example, if a student evaluates a lecture as C grade and 70 points or less, the tuition fee for the lecture will be returned. Not only the students do their best, but the professors also take responsibility for the quality of their lectures. In the future, it is required that the professors also be evaluated. Of course, the lecture evaluation system already exists, but I thought it was not enough. If a course received a poor evaluation, the students might have wasted their time. The professor must prepare the lecture thoroughly.

We are also working on the ‘parental education participation system.’ Students and parents seem to have difficulty communicating while in college. We are creating a web portal for parents to provide information about the university. We are going to hold a video conference every semester to introduce current campus issues and provide career information. Eventually, we build this system for students to feel even more satisfied at graduation ceremonies than entrance ceremonies.

― SeoulTech is currently ranked 17th overall in the university evaluation. What do you think of this?

▶ Apparently, a stepping stone to make a new leap has been made. Our university transitioned from an industrial university to a general university in 2012. It has been almost 10 years since. Before that, as an industrial university, the potential could not be fully noticed. For the first time in 10 years, it is now possible to accurately evaluate the potential of our university among other general universities nationwide. I think this is the foundation. The aim of SeoulTech is to enter the top 10 in 2030.

― How would you like to be remembered as the university president?

▶ It is the fact that SeoulTech has strengthened its potential during the last 10 years since it was converted to a general university. However, it leaves much to be desired. In the future, I wish people would say "President Lee Dong-hoon secured a footing for the research-oriented university, based on specialization in science and technology."

번역 - KONNECT팀 조은비 인턴 기자

nyang@heraldcorp.com