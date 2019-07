(190701) -- NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, July 1, 2019. U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44 percent to 26,717.43, The S&P 500 increased 0.77 percent to 2,964.33, and The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.06 percent to 8,091.16. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)