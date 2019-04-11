[애니메일]Unwanted invitations 반갑지 않은 초청

Dear Annie: I read your column in my local paper, and you seem to respond in an unbiased manner, so I am turning to you for advice.애니에게: 지역 신문에서 이 칼럼을 읽고 있는데 선입견 없이 대답을 해 주실 것 같아요. 부디 조언 부탁드려요.Over the past few months, I have received invitations to a 1-year-old’s birthday party, a graduation and a wedding reception (not the wedding). In each case, the inviter was an acquaintance whom I know casually.지난 몇 개월 간 돌잔치, 졸업식, (결혼식이 아니라) 결혼식 피로연 초대를 받았어요. 초청자들이 전부 우연히 알게 된 지인들이에요.I don’t consider any of them to be a close friend, especially the graduate, whom I am “friends” with on social media but haven’t seen or spoken to in over a year and a half.전 이들을 아무도 친한 친구들이라 생각하지 않아요. 특히 소셜 미디어 ‘친구’지만 1년 반이 넘도록 이야기를 한 적도 본 적도 없는 졸업생은요.All of the invitations were sent electronically. I am wondering whether the new world of technology has cheapened the tradition of celebrations. I can’t help but feel that the invitations were not sincere and I was just included on mass lists of invitees gathered from social media. Receiving them has made me feel used, in a way.다들 전자 초청장을 보냈어요. 기술의 신세계가 축하의 격을 낮추고 있는 건 아닌가 싶어요. 진심어린 초대가 아니라 소셜 미디어에서 모은 대량의 초청자 명단에 제가 그저 들어간 게 아닌가 하는 느낌을 지울 수가 없어요. 그런 초청을 받으니 왠지 이용당한다는 느낌도 들어요.I do not plan on attending any of the events. The dilemma I am facing is whether to send gifts. I was always taught that if I receive an invitation to an event, I should give a present even if I am unable to attend. However, I am confused about what is expected in situations such as these.이 행사들에 참석할 생각은 없어요. 제가 봉착한 고민은 선물을 보내느냐 마느냐 하는 거예요. 행사에 초청을 받으면 참석을 못하더라도 선물은 줘야 한다고 배웠지만 이런 상황에선 어떡해야 하는지 혼란스럽네요.I want to do the right thing but not feel taken advantage of. ? Unsure in Texas이용당한다는 느낌을 받는 게 아니라 옳은 일을 하고 싶어요. ? 텍사스에서 확신이 없는 사람Dear Unsure: An invitation is not an obligation. That goes for both gifts and attendance. You should worry about buying a gift only if you’re going to attend, and you should attend only if you truly care to. If not, sending your regrets and best wishes is more than sufficient.확신이 없는 분께: 초청은 의무가 아니에요. 초청은 선물과 참석 모두를 노리죠. 참석할 경우에만 선물을 사는 걸 걱정해야 하며 정말 가고 싶은 경우에만 참석해야 합니다. 그게 아니라면 행복을 빌고 유감의 뜻을 보내는 것만 해도 충분해요.Dear Annie: How do I tell a guy I just started dating that I can’t stand his mustache?애니에게: 막 만나기 시작한 남자에게 콧수염을 못 참겠다고 어떻게 말하죠?First of all, it is not attractive at all. Then there is the matter of how, when he kisses me, it feels like sharp spikes going into my skin. I have dated and kissed other guys with mustaches and did not feel the same discomfort, so I’m not sure what the deal is.우선 콧수염은 전혀 매력적이지 않아요. 그리고 그가 키스할 때 날카로운 못이 제 살로 파고드는 것 같아요. 콧수염이 있는 다른 남자들과도 만나고 키스도 해 봤지만 이렇게 불편하진 않았는데 대체 왜 그런지 모르겠어요.I like him and enjoy his company. I don’t want to hurt his feelings. What can I do? ? ‘Stache-Scratched그를 좋아하고 그와 함께 어울리는 것도 좋아하니 그의 감정을 상하게 하고 싶진 않아요. 어쩌면 좋을까요? ? 콧수염에 긁히는 사람Dear ‘Stache-Scratched: Speak up in behalf of your upper lip. After all, it would be hurtful to your new boyfriend if you wriggled away whenever he went in for a kiss and he didn’t know why.콧수염에 긁히는 분께: 님의 윗입술을 위해 이야기하세요. 결국 키스를 할 때마다 님이 움찔거리며 물러나면 상처받는 건 님의 새로운 남자친구일 거니까요.There are plenty of remedies he could try ? such as trimming less often and softening it with conditioner or coconut oil ? short of shaving his mustache.수염을 밀어버리는 것 외에, 면도 횟수를 줄이거나 컨디셔너, 코코넛 오일로 수염을 부드럽게 하는 등 그가 시도할 수 있는 해결책은 많아요.Although you’d prefer he just shave it because you don’t like the way it looks, that’s not your call. To insist that a partner change his or her appearance is to be controlling.님은 콧수염을 기른 그의 외모를 좋아하지 않으니 그가 수염을 밀어버렸으면 좋겠지만 님이 뭐라 할 일은 아니에요. 상대방의 외모를 바꿀 것을 고집하는 것은 통제적인 태도예요.You can politely make your feelings known. (For example, you could say, “I would love to see you without a mustache. I bet you’d look even handsomer.”) But ultimately, it’s up to him.정중히 님의 감정을 이야기해 보세요. (예를 들어 “콧수염이 없는 모습을 보고 싶어. 분명 더 멋져 보일 거야”라고요.) 하지만 결국 그가 결정할 문제예요.