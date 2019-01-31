[애니메일] Handling a depressed mate우울증에 빠진 파트너

Dear Annie: I’m a man in my late 40s living with my 40-year-old girlfriend of five years. I just found out she’s been dealing with depression for years. She is on medication for it, but maybe it’s not helping. 애니에게: 전 40대 후반 남자인데 5년을 함께 한 40세 여자친구와 동거하고 있어요. 그녀가 수년 동안 우울증에 빠져있단 걸 이제 막 알게 됐어요. 우울증 약을 복용하고 있지만 도움이 되지 않나 봐요.Today is the fourth straight day she hasn’t gotten out of bed, let alone gone to work. Of course, my main concern is her and her health, but now I’m starting to worry about our income. Our budget is pretty tight as it is, and I don’t make enough money at my job to support us both. 그녀가 직장에 가지 않는 건 물론 침대에서 나오지 않는 게 오늘로 나흘 째예요. 물론 제일 큰 걱정은 그녀와 그녀의 건강이지만 우리 수입에 대해 걱정이 되기 시작했어요. 우리 예산은 지금도 꽤 빠듯하고 제 수입은 우리 둘 다를 부양하기엔 충분치 않아요.So now I’m really worried about her and the reality that our bills may not get paid. I would never talk to her about my concerns; I don’t want to add any stress to her. I want to do what’s right. I want to do what’s best for her and what’s best for us. I want to continue being with her, but I’m getting dangerously close to full panic mode. 그래서 이제 우리 생활비가 부족할 수 있다는 현실과 그녀가 정말 걱정이에요. 그녀에게 이런 얘길 하진 않을 거예요. 스트레스를 더 주고 싶진 않거든요. 전 옳은 일을 하고 싶고 우리 둘 모두에게 최선인 일을 하고 싶어요. 계속 그녀와 함께 있고 싶지만 공황 상태에 점점 가까워지고 있어요.Could you give me some advice on how to handle this situation? -- Panic Mode 이 상황에 어떻게 대처하면 좋을까요? ?공황 상태에 빠진 사람Dear Panic Mode: I know that this situation is hard, but it’s not hopeless. Depression is not something one can will her way out of, so be patient. 공황 상태 님께: 어려운 상황인 건 알지만 절망적인 건 아니에요. 우울증은 남이 빠져나오게 해 줄 수 있는 것이 아니니 인내심을 가지세요.Though it’s ultimately up to your girlfriend to want to seek help, you’re in a position to provide encouragement. The most important thing you can do right now is get her to a doctor. 도움을 받아보고자 하는 건 결국 여자친구에게 달린 일이지만 님은 그녀를 격려해줄 위치에 있어요. 님이 지금 당장 할 수 있는 가장 중요한 일은 그녀가 의사를 만나보게 하는 거예요.If she seems like a danger to herself, dial 911. If you’re not sure how to assess the situation, you can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255. Trained crisis workers are there to take your call 24/7. 그녀가 그녀 자신에 대한 위험으로 보인다면 911에 전화하세요. 상황을 어떻게 평가해야 할 지 확신이 서지 않는다면 자살방지센터(800-273-8255)로도 전화할 수 있어요. 24시간 전화를 받아주는 위기 대응 대원들이 있답니다.In addition to helping her over the initial hurdle of seeking professional help, you can play an active role in her recovery long term. 그녀가 전문가의 도움을 모색하는 첫 장애물을 넘도록 도와주는 것 외에도 님은 그녀가 회복하는 긴 기간 동안 적극적인 역할을 할 수 있어요.According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, “mental health professionals are increasingly recommending couple- and family-based treatment programs,” sometimes even enlisting partners as co-therapists who can assist with “homework” they assign to their patients. 미국 불안. 우울증 협회에 따르면 “정신건강 전문가들은 커플, 가족 기반 치료 프로그램을 점점 더 권장하고 있어요. 때때로 환자에게 내어 준 ‘과제’를 도와줄 수 있는 공동 치료사로 파트너들의 참여를 요청하기도 해요.You can find more tips by visiting https://adaa.org and entering the phrase “spouse or partner” into the search bar. https://adaa.org를 방문해서 검색창에 “배우자 혹은 파트너”를 입력해 보면 더 많은 조언을 찾을 수 있어요.Regarding the financial aspect, if your partner’s depression has been documented, she might qualify to receive money from the Supplemental Security Income program or Social Security Disability Insurance. Visit https://www.ssa.gov or make an appointment at your local Social Security office for more information. 재정면과 관련해서는 파트너의 우울증을 기록해 놓는다면 그녀는 보족적 소득보장 프로그램이나 사회보장장애인보험에서 돈을 받을 자격이 될 수도 있어요. 더 자세한 정보를 얻으려면 https://www.ssa.gov를 방문하거나 사회보장청 지역 사무소에 가 보세요.