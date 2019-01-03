[애니메일] Old and discarded(늙고 버려졌어요)

Dear Annie: I am a 72-year-old married (for now) man. I was just told by my wife that she wants a divorce because I am no fun.애니에게 : 72세의 (현재로선) 유부남이에요. 제가 재미가 없어서 이혼하고 싶다는 말을 아내에게서 막 들었어요.We’ve been married for almost 50 years. Apparently, she has been planning this for quite some time. She got a face-lift, wants liposuction, etc. She goes out dancing and has been working out.결혼한 지는 50년이 다 됐어요. 아내가 이 일을 계획한 지는 꽤 된 것 같아요. 아내는 주름을 폈고 지방흡입술 같은 걸 하고 싶어해요. 춤을 추러 나가고 운동을 하고 있어요.This activity has been precipitated because I have been reacting to some of my meds and have a tumor in my right kidney. I have been slowed down by bad hips and knees and a bad back from sports as a youth. She has also said that seeing as she is turning 70, she doesn’t have much time. Who does?제가 일부 약물에 반응하고 있고 오른쪽 신장에 종양이 생겨서 이런 활동이 촉발됐어요. 젊은 시절 운동을 한 관계로 엉덩이, 무릎, 허리가 좋지 않아 몸이 둔화됐어요. 아내는 나이 70이 되면서 시간이 많지 않다고도 해요.Apparently, she forgot who waited on her hand and foot after her face-lift (when she spent three days in bed), broken leg (when I spent six weeks carrying her around) and auto accident (when she was bedridden at home for three weeks). I never considered it a burden.그녀는 주름 제거 수술 때(그녀는 사흘을 침대에서 보냈어요), 다리가 부러졌을 때(6주 동안 그녀를 안고 다녔어요), 자동차 사고가 났을 때(그녀는 3주 동안 집에서 몸져 누워 있었어요) 자신을 지극정성으로 돌봐준 사람이 누군지 잊어버린 것 같아요. 전 결코 그걸 짐으로 생각하지 않았어요.She doesn’t want to RV in our 40-foot bus anymore because I have to go to the bathroom every two hours. I interrupt the driving. I enjoyed the trips around the country. So did she.제가 2시간마다 화장실에 가야 하기 때문에 그녀는 더 이상 우리 12m짜리 버스로 캠핑하는 걸 원치 않아요. 전 운전을 방해해요. 전 미국을 돌아다니는 여행을 좋아했어요. 그녀도 그랬고요.I don’t do drugs, drink a lot or cheat. She has cheated in the past, which wasn’t so bad as the lying about it. We have done well in life and are well-off. I am disappointed in her selfishness.전 마약도 하지 않고 술도 많이 마시지 않고 바람도 피우지 않아요. 그녀는 예전에 바람을 피웠는데 그것에 대한 거짓말만큼 나쁘진 않았어요. 우린 잘 살아왔고 유복해요. 그녀의 이기심에 실망했어요.Evidently, assisting her mother during her dad’s messy and prolonged death several years ago established a “not me” attitude for her future. Well, excuse me for getting old.아내는 몇 년 전 오래 앓다 세상을 떠난 남편을 힘들게 수발하는 친정 엄마를 돕다가 ‘난 그렇게 안 살아’라는 태도를 갖게 된 게 분명해요. 미안하게도 저도 나이를 먹었어요.I have tried hard to mend perceived issues and overcome fabricated slights. My list of her offenses is pretty substantial, too. I think the river has run its course. Should I flee or fight to stay? -- Discarded in Sarasota전 문제를 개선하고 그녀의 무시를 극복하려 노력하고 있어요. 그녀가 절 불쾌하게 만드는 일을 늘어놓자면 상당히 많아요. 갈 데까지 간 것 같아요. 도망쳐야 하나요 싸우면서 머물러야 하나요? ?사라소타에서 버려진 사람Dear Discarded: It takes two to fight, and right now it sounds as if your wife is pretty clear that she wants to flee with her divorce request. The death of her father and turning 70 really had an impact on her. I understand your being short with her because you are so angry and hurt by her actions.버려진 분께: 손뼉도 마주쳐야 소리가 나는 법이고, 현재 아내 분은 이혼 요청을 하고 달아나길 원하는 것이 꽤 분명해 보이네요. 그녀 아버지의 죽음, 그리고 70세의 나이가 그녀에게 정말로 큰 영향을 미쳤어요. 그녀의 행동에 너무 화가 나고 상처를 받아 그녀에게 퉁명스럽게 구시는 건 이해합니다.But the reality is that you sound like a great husband, and there are millions of women who would give anything to have a husband like you.하지만 사실 님은 좋은 남편인 것 같고 님 같은 남편에게 무엇이든 줄 여성은 아주 많아요.If you found one, your free bird of a wife might realize this and turn around. If not, remember that you deserve love and happiness, and if your wife insists on divorce, then find it with someone else.님이 그런 여자를 찾는다면 자유로운 새 같은 아내 분은 이를 깨닫고 돌아올 지도 몰라요. 그게 아니라면 님은 사랑과 행복을 누릴 자격이 있어요. 아내 분이 이혼을 고집한다면 다른 사람과 그걸 찾도록 하세요.