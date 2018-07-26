[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]Toxic family members 유독한 가족들

Dear Annie: I am a 50-year-old married woman with two children. I am far from perfect, but I do feel I am a decent person. 애니에게: 자녀가 둘 있는 50세 유부녀예요. 전 결코 완벽하진 않지만 괜찮은 사람이라고 생각해요.My issue is my sister and my mom. I have spent most of my adult life trying to please both of them. I walk on eggshells every time we have a family function, because I never know what I’ve done that they will be upset about. 문제는 언니와 엄마예요. 성인이 된 후 대부분의 시간을 둘을 기쁘게 해 주려는데 쓰고 있어요. 가족행사가 있을 때마다 그들이 어디에 화를 낼 지 모르기 때문에 살얼음을 걷는 기분이에요.The latest blowup was because I suggested a different Christmas game. I was yelled at by my sister in front of my parents and grandma, and they all sat there and let her rip me to shreds. I think they are afraid of her, too. 가장 최근은 제가 다른 크리스마스 게임을 제안한 게 화근이었어요. 부모님, 할머니 앞에서 언니는 제게 소리를 질렀고 그들은 모두 거기 앉아 언니가 저를 헐뜯도록 내버려 뒀어요. 그들도 언니가 무서운가 봐요.One year, she screamed at me because I couldn’t pick up a birthday cake for another family member because I had to be out of town for a few hours. That same week, my mom screamed at me for a half-hour while I was at work, all because I couldn’t make this relative’s birthday supper. 한번은 제가 몇 시간 동안 멀리 나가야 해서 친척의 생일케이크를 가져오지 못했다고 언니가 제게 소릴 질렀어요. 같은 주에 엄마가 그 친척의 생일상을 준비하지 못했다고 제가 일터에 있을 때 30분 동안 소릴 질렀어요.I plan and organize family birthdays, get-togethers, etc., but my mom and sister come late, pick fights and make me feel terrible. 전 가족들의 생일, 모임 등을 계획하고 준비하는데 엄마와 언니는 늦게 와선 싸움을 걸고 제 기분을 망쳐놔요.They don’t like my friends and tell me so. They have made fun of my hair color, my makeup, my weight, the fact that my house is clean - you name it! To them, any part of my life or personality is fair game for attack. 그들은 제 친구들을 좋아하지 않고 그렇다고 말해요. 그들은 제 머리 색, 제 메이크업, 제 몸무게, 제 집이 깨끗하다는 사실 등 그 밖에 뭐든지 조롱해요. 그들은 제 삶이나 개성을 만만한 공격 대상으로 생각해요.They once took my son when he was small and drove him around and grilled him because they thought he was being abused. He had fallen and hit his face on a bleacher at the pool. My mom was there and saw the whole thing happen but pretended not to know. 한번은 우리 아들이 어릴 때 애를 데려가서 차를 태우고 돌아다니며 애가 학대받는다고 생각하곤 애를 닦달했어요.I worked for Child Protective Services at the time and was humiliated. But thank goodness, my son and I were interviewed, so we could prove nothing bad had happened.전 당시 아동 보호국에서 일하고 있었고 굴욕감을 느꼈어요. 하지만 정말 다행스럽게도 아들과 전 인터뷰를 했고 나쁜 일이 없었다는 걸 입증할 수 있었어요.What do I do? I make myself sick trying to please these two. I make myself sick thinking I should cut the ties. Any suggestions? Talking to them doesn’t work. - Sick of Them 어쩌면 좋죠? 둘을 기쁘게 하려는 제 자신이 역겨워요. 그들과 관계를 끊어야 한다고 생각하는 제 자신도 역겹고요. 어쩌면 좋을까요? 그들과는 이야기를 해봐도 소용이 없어요. - 그들이 역겨워요Dear Sick of Them: You’re making yourself sick; you can also make yourself better. Stop trying to please your mom and sister. In fact, stop trying to please anyone. Act out of integrity and with love and respect for yourself. Take a break from seeing or communicating with your relatives for a while. 그들이 역겨워요 님께: 님이 스스로를 역겹게 하고 있으니 스스로 기분을 낫게 할 수도 있어요. 엄마와 언니를 기쁘게 하려는 걸 그만두세요. 아니, 누구를 기쁘게 하려고도 하지 마세요. 님 자신을 위해 진실, 사랑, 존중에서 우러나는 행동을 하세요. 한동안은 친척들을 만나고 대화하는 걸 쉬도록 하세요.Think of it as a detox. Then, with a more clearheaded perspective, decide what level of relationship you can have with them while still protecting yourself. You may indeed need to cut ties, or you may just need to limit the frequency and duration of visits. 해독이라고 생각하세요. 그리고 좀 더 냉철한 관점에서 님 자신을 계속 보호하면서 그들과 가질 수 있는 관계 수준을 결정하세요. 정말로 관계를 끊어야 할 수도 있고 방문의 빈도, 기간만 제한하면 될 수도 있어요.As you seem to have internalized a lot of guilt, consider enlisting the help of a therapist for constructing and placing boundaries. 님은 많은 죄책감을 내면화한 것 같으니 경계를 세우는 것에 대해 상담사의 도움을 받는 걸 고려해보세요.