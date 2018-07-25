  • 페이스북
  음악

  밥 딜런, 내한공연 앞두고 새 라이브 앨범 공개

  기사입력 2018-07-25 23:24
[헤럴드경제=서병기 선임기자]밥 딜런 (Bob Dylan)의 2018 아시아 투어를 기념해, 1962년부터 1966년 사이에 녹음된 곡들이 수록된 2CD 라이브 앨범 [Live 1962-1966 – Rare Performances From The Copyright Collection]이 발매되었다.

노벨 문학상 수상의 영예를 안은 음유시인 밥 딜런 (Bob Dylan)이 지난 2010년 내한 공연 이후 8년만에 <Bob Dylan & His Band Live In Seoul 2018>이라는 타이틀로 오는 7월 27일에 올림픽 체조 경기장에서 두 번째 내한 공연을 가진다. 특히 이번 공연은 2016년에 그가 노벨 문학상을 수상한 이후 처음으로 가지는 내한 공연이라는 점에서 팬들의 기대를 모으고 있다.

이번 앨범에 수록된 29곡 모두, 지금껏 어디서도 듣기 어려웠던 새로운 버전의 라이브 음원이라는 점에서 특별한 의미를 가진다. 대부분의 곡들은 2012년, 2013년 그리고 2014년 발매된 시리즈 [50th Anniversay / Copyright Extension] 앨범에 수록되었는데, 이는 극히 소량만 제작되었던 한정판 시리즈이기 때문이다.

서정적인 사운드에 강렬한 메시지를 담은 앨범의 첫 번째 트랙 “Blowin’ In The Wind”, 주옥 같은 가사의 “It’s Alright, Ma”, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” 등 그의 수많은 명곡이 수록되어있다. 혜성처럼 떠오른 포크 신성에서 이후 팝 문화 아이콘으로 자리 잡아가는 전환기를 절묘하게 포착해낸 앨범이다.

Live 1962 - 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections

Disc 1

01. Blowin‘ In The Wind – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York

02. Corrina, Corrina – April 16, 1962 – Gerde‘s Folk City, New York City, New York

03. John Brown – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

04. Don’t Think Twice, It‘s All Right – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

05. Bob Dylan’s Dream – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

06. Seven Curses – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

07. Boots of Spanish Leather – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

08. Masters of War – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York

09. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York

10. When The Ship Comes In – August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C.

11. The Times They Are A-Changin‘ – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

12. Girl From The North Country – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

13. Mr. Tambourine Man – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

14. It Ain’t Me, Babe – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

15. To Ramona – July 26, 1964 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island

16. Chimes of Freedom – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England



Disc 2

01. One Too Many Mornings – June 1, 1965 – BBC Studios, London, England

02. It‘s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – April 30, 1965 – The Oval, City Hall, Sheffield, England

03. Love Minus Zero/No Limit – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England

04. Gates of Eden – May 7, 1965 – Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England

05. It‘s All Over Now, Baby Blue – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England

06. She Belongs to Me – May 10, 1965 – Royal Albert Hall, London, England

07. Maggie’s Farm – September 3, 1965 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California

08. It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry – July 25, 1965 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island

09. Desolation Row – April 13, 1966 – TCN 9 TV, Sydney, Australia

10. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales

11. I Don‘t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales

12. Ballad of a Thin Man – May 20, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Edinburgh, Scotland

13. Visions of Johanna – May 6, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Belfast, Northern Ireland

/wp@heraldcorp.com
