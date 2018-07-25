밥 딜런, 내한공연 앞두고 새 라이브 앨범 공개

[헤럴드경제=서병기 선임기자]밥 딜런 (Bob Dylan)의 2018 아시아 투어를 기념해, 1962년부터 1966년 사이에 녹음된 곡들이 수록된 2CD 라이브 앨범 [Live 1962-1966 – Rare Performances From The Copyright Collection]이 발매되었다.노벨 문학상 수상의 영예를 안은 음유시인 밥 딜런 (Bob Dylan)이 지난 2010년 내한 공연 이후 8년만에 이라는 타이틀로 오는 7월 27일에 올림픽 체조 경기장에서 두 번째 내한 공연을 가진다. 특히 이번 공연은 2016년에 그가 노벨 문학상을 수상한 이후 처음으로 가지는 내한 공연이라는 점에서 팬들의 기대를 모으고 있다.이번 앨범에 수록된 29곡 모두, 지금껏 어디서도 듣기 어려웠던 새로운 버전의 라이브 음원이라는 점에서 특별한 의미를 가진다. 대부분의 곡들은 2012년, 2013년 그리고 2014년 발매된 시리즈 [50th Anniversay / Copyright Extension] 앨범에 수록되었는데, 이는 극히 소량만 제작되었던 한정판 시리즈이기 때문이다.서정적인 사운드에 강렬한 메시지를 담은 앨범의 첫 번째 트랙 “Blowin’ In The Wind”, 주옥 같은 가사의 “It’s Alright, Ma”, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” 등 그의 수많은 명곡이 수록되어있다. 혜성처럼 떠오른 포크 신성에서 이후 팝 문화 아이콘으로 자리 잡아가는 전환기를 절묘하게 포착해낸 앨범이다.Live 1962 - 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright CollectionsDisc 101. Blowin‘ In The Wind – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York02. Corrina, Corrina – April 16, 1962 – Gerde‘s Folk City, New York City, New York03. John Brown – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York04. Don’t Think Twice, It‘s All Right – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York05. Bob Dylan’s Dream – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York06. Seven Curses – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York07. Boots of Spanish Leather – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York08. Masters of War – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York09. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York10. When The Ship Comes In – August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C.11. The Times They Are A-Changin‘ – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England12. Girl From The North Country – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England13. Mr. Tambourine Man – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England14. It Ain’t Me, Babe – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England15. To Ramona – July 26, 1964 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island16. Chimes of Freedom – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, EnglandDisc 201. One Too Many Mornings – June 1, 1965 – BBC Studios, London, England02. It‘s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – April 30, 1965 – The Oval, City Hall, Sheffield, England03. Love Minus Zero/No Limit – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England04. Gates of Eden – May 7, 1965 – Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England05. It‘s All Over Now, Baby Blue – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England06. She Belongs to Me – May 10, 1965 – Royal Albert Hall, London, England07. Maggie’s Farm – September 3, 1965 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California08. It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry – July 25, 1965 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island09. Desolation Row – April 13, 1966 – TCN 9 TV, Sydney, Australia10. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales11. I Don‘t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales12. Ballad of a Thin Man – May 20, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Edinburgh, Scotland13. Visions of Johanna – May 6, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Belfast, Northern Ireland/wp@heraldcorp.com