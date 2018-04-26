[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공-Annie's Mailbox]Ghost of exes past 옛 남친의 기억

Dear Annie: My first serious boyfriend was rude, was crude and lacked compassion. My family members were very unhappy the entire time we were together, but they held their tongues out of respect for my judgment.애니에게: 제 첫 남자친구는 무례하고 상스럽고 연민이 없었어요. 우리가 사귀던 내내 가족들은 못마땅해했지만 제 판단을 존중해 꾹 참고 있었어요.The three-year relationship ended, and I admitted to my family members that I had hidden all of the emotional abuse, infidelity and cruelty that he put me through, and they helped me get over it and grow and recover.3년 간의 연애가 끝나고 전 가족들에게 정서적 학대, 불륜, 그에게 받은 잔혹 행위를 숨겨왔다는 걸 시인했어요. 가족들은 제가 그걸 극복하고 성장하고 회복하도록 도와줬어요.Fast-forward to almost two years later, and I finally am in a happy, healthy relationship, so different from the one before.2년이 지나고 전 마침내 예전과는 너무나 다른 행복하고 건전한 연애를 하고 있어요.The only problem is that my family members are constantly comparing him to my ex and looking into my behavior for signs that could show that this one is like the one before.유일한 문제는 가족들이 끊임없이 그를 전 남친과 비교하고 제 행동에서 지금의 관계가 예전의 관계와 비슷하다는 조짐 같은 걸 찾으려 한다는 거예요.It’s as if they are obsessed with my ex. My mom and sister still stalk his social media accounts and bring him into the conversation. They talk about my old boyfriend more than they do my new one, and I don’t know how to tell them that I’d like them to give my judgment another chance and stop looking into my past.그들은 마치 제 전 남친에 집착하는 것 같아요. 엄마와 언니는 그의 소셜 미디어 계정을 염탐하고 대화 중에 그의 이야기를 끄집어 내요. 그들은 새 남친보다 옛 남친 얘기를 더 많이 하는데 제 판단력을 다시 한번 믿어달라, 제 과거를 들여다보는 건 그만두라고 어떻게 말해야 할 지 모르겠어요.I want them to love this new fella as much as I do, and it’s hard for me to convince my family members that I’m over my ex when they’re not over him themselves. How do I persuade them to move forward with me -- Once Bitten그들이 새 남친을 저 만큼 좋아해 줬으면 좋겠는데 전 남친을 극복했다고 가족들을 납득시키기가 힘들어요. 가족들이 전 남친을 극복하질 못했으니까요. 어떡해야 가족들이 저와 함께 앞으로 나아가도록 설득할 수 있을까요 - 한번 데였던 사람Dear Once Bitten: Tell your family members exactly that. Their protectiveness served an important purpose when you were vulnerable two years ago, but now it’s become restrictive of growth --like a cast left on after a fracture has healed.한번 데였던 분께: 가족들에게 그대로 말하세요. 그들이님을 보호하려 하는 것은 2년 전 님이 취약했을 때에는 큰 도움이 됐지만 지금은 골절이 나은 후 남아있는 기브스처럼 성장을 제한하고 있을 뿐이에요.Thank them for their support, and reassure them that you will reach out if there is trouble like that again. (And do reach out if there’s trouble.)그들에게 힘이 되어줘서 고맙다고 하고 또 다시 곤란한 일이 생기면 꼭 이야기하겠다고 말하세요. (그리고 정말 곤란한 일이 생기면 이야기를 하세요)Lastly, have your boyfriend spend more time with your parents, your sister and you. If he truly cares for you with all his heart, your family members will be able to tell better than anyone. And they can finally supplant that bad gut feeling with a good one.마지막으로 남친이 부모님, 언니, 당신과 시간을 함께 보내도록 하세요. 그가 정말로 님을 위하고 있다면 가족들이 누구보다도 그걸 알 수 있을 겁니다. 그러면 그들은 결국 나쁜 직감을 좋은 직감으로 대체할 수 있어요.