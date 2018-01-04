[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]Wedding dress codes (결혼식 복장 규정)

Dear Annie: I recently attended the wedding of a college friend of mine.애니에게: 얼마 전 대학 친구의 결혼식에 참석했어요.In the days preceding the wedding, a buddy of mine asked whether I was going to wear a tuxedo. I told him no, because the invitation said “formal attire.” I interpreted “formal” to mean I should wear a suit, whereas “black tie” would have meant men should wear a tux. We asked our respective wives and decided that “formal” meant suit.결혼식 전에 친구 하나가 턱시도를 입을 거냐고 묻더군요. 청첩장에 “포멀한 복장”이라고 해 놨으니 턱시도를 입지 않을 거라고 말했어요. 전 ‘검정 나비 넥타이’는 턱시도를 입어야 한다는 의미지만 ‘포멀’은 수트를 입어야 한다는 의미일 것이라 해석했어요. 우린 각자 아내에게 물어봤고 그 ‘포멀’이란 게 수트를 뜻하는 거라고 결론내렸어요.The wedding took place during the summer in Southern California. I wore a true-blue suit, blue shirt and light red linen tie. I thought it was perfect for the venue, time of year and location. My buddy wore something comparable.결혼식은 여름에 남부 캘리포니아에서 열렸어요. 전 남색 수트에 블루 셔츠, 라이트 레드 리넨 타이를 했어요. 계절과 장소에 딱 맞다고 생각했죠. 제 친구도 비슷하게 입었어요.However, when we showed up in our suits, we were surprised to see that almost everyone else was wearing tuxes.그런데 결혼식장에 가보고 깜짝 놀랐어요. 거의 모든 사람이 턱시도를 입고 있는 거예요.Business? Business casual? Business cool? Formal? Black tie? Black tie optional? Toptional?비즈니스? 비즈니스 캐주얼,? 비즈니스 쿨? 포멀? 나비 넥타이? 나비 넥타이 선택자유? 상의 선택 자유?I am writing to you to get the definitive ruling on ambiguous attire definitions. Feeling underdressed is the pits. -- Dressed to Be Stressed모호한 복장 정의에 대한 명확한 판결을 듣고 싶어요. 옷을 너무 간소하게 입었다는 느낌을 받는 건 곤욕이에요. -- 복장 때문에 스트레스 받아요Dear Dressed: Here’s a brief overview of what wedding dress codes mean for men. If the invitation says “white tie,” dress to the nines -- with a long black jacket with tails, a white bow tie and a white vest.복장 님께: 남성의 복장 규정에 대한 간략한 개요는 다음과 같아요. 청첩장에 ‘화이트 타이’라고 돼 있으면 최상의 정장차림을 해야 해요. 꼬리가 달린 롱 블랙 재킷, 흰색 나비넥타이, 흰색 조끼를 입는 거죠.To a “black tie” wedding, always wear a tuxedo.‘블랙 타이’ 결혼식은 항상 턱시도를 입어요.If it’s “formal,” a tuxedo or dark suit and tie will do.‘포멀’은 턱시도나 어두운 색 수트, 타이면 되고요.“Semiformal” or “cocktail” denotes a suit and tie.‘세미포멀’이나’ 칵테일’은 수트와 타이를 의미해요.For a “casual” wedding, go with dress pants and a button-down shirt.‘캐주얼’ 웨딩은 바지와 버튼다운 셔츠를 입으세요.If you’re not sure, err on the side of formal. It’s less embarrassing to be overdressed than it is to be underdressed.확신이 없다면 차려입는 쪽을 택하세요. 너무 차려입었다 싶은 게 너무 간소하게 입은 것보다는 덜 당황스럽죠.Dear Annie: This is in response to “Babied Pre-Law Student,” who wants to attend law school out of state but is meeting resistance from her parents. If her parents are willing and able to pay for in-state tuition and expenses, that is a boon not to be taken lightly. If she wants to go out of state, perhaps her parents could contribute the amount they’d pay if she stayed in state and she could cover the rest. -Katherine애니에게: 다른 주의 법대를 다니고 싶은데 부모님의 반대에 부딪치고 있다는 ‘어린애 취급 받는 예비 법대생’ 님께 한 말씀 드릴게요. 그녀의 부모님이 주내 법대의 등록금과 비용을 기꺼이 지불해 줄 능력이 된다면 그건 가벼이 보아서는 안 되는 혜택이에요. 다른 주로 가기를 원한다면 주내에 머무를 경우 지불했을 금액을 부모님이 도와주시고 그녀가 나머지를 충당할 수도 있을 거예요. -캐더린