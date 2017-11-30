[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]Caregiving strain (어머니를 돌보는 중압감)

Dear Annie: I am an only child. I have always been very close to my mother.애니에게: 전 외동딸이에요. 항상 엄마와 아주 가까웠어요.When my husband and I married, we got a house a few doors down from my parents’ house. We would visit often after my three children came along. We have unforgettable memories from those years.전 남편과 결혼하고 부모님 댁 근처에 집을 얻었어요. 아이 셋이 생긴 후 부모님 댁을 자주 방문하곤 했어요. 그 동안 잊을 수 없는 기억들이 생겼어요.When we moved to the suburbs, my parents visited every weekend. My father played golf nearby, so he would drop off Mom early in the morning and then join her later in the day.우리가 교외로 이사를 가자 부모님은 주말마다 우리집에 들르셨어요. 아버지는 근처에서 골프를 치셔서 아침 일찍 엄마를 내려다 주시곤 오후에 엄마에게 합류했어요.As the children grew and moved out of the house, my parents aged but kept coming to the house every weekend.아이들이 자라서 집을 떠났고 부모님은 나이가 드셨지만 주말마다 계속 집으로 오셨어요.By then, my husband and I were looking forward to spending some time just the two of us. I tried discussing it with my mother, but it was very difficult.그 때 즈음 남편과 전 둘 만의 시간을 보내는 걸 기대하고 있었어요. 엄마와 이야길 해 보려고 했지만 무척 어려웠어요.I tried spacing out their visits more and more, but it was really hard. Soon after, my father fell sick with Alzheimer’s disease.그들의 방문 간격을 점점 더 넓히려 애썼지만 정말 힘들었어요. 그 후 곧 아버지가 알츠하이머병에 걸리셨어요.As my mother’s own health started failing, she couldn’t do much and depended on me for making every decision.어머니도 쇠약해지면서 많은 일을 할 수 없게 됐고 모든 결정을 제게 의존하셨어요.My father has passed away, and my mother is now 90 years old. She lives in a retirement community and is still autonomous enough to live on her own with supervision.아버지는 돌아가셨고 어머닌 이제 90세예요. 엄마는 노인촌에서 거주하시고 관찰 하에 스스로 생활해 나갈 만큼 여전히 자주적이세요.I have a social worker designated for her, but according to the worker, my mom is not at the point of needing to be put in a home. I have hired a cleaning company for her apartment, but I do all her errands, as she can hardly walk.엄마에게 사회복지사를 붙여드렸는데 복지사에 따르면 아직 요양원에 들어갈 정도는 아니시래요. 엄마 아파트에 청소회사를 고용했지만 엄마가 잘 걷지를 못하시니 제가 모든 심부름을 해드리고 있어요.I now have lots of opportunity to travel with my husband, but I can’t, because every time I go away, my mother gets sick and ends up in the hospital.이제 남편과 여행할 기회가 많은데 그럴 수가 없어요. 제가 어딜 갈 때마다 엄마가 아파서 입원을 하게 되시거든요.I am also getting old and tired and would like to enjoy the few healthy years I have left but don’t know how. As much as I love her, I am beginning to resent her and feel the burden weigh on my shoulders. What can I do -- Tired Loving Daughter저도 이제 나이를 먹었고 얼마 남지 않은 건강한 몇 년을 즐기고 싶은데 어떡해야 할 지 모르겠어요. 엄말 사랑하는 만큼 부담감을 느끼고 엄마를 원망하는 마음이 들기 시작했어요. 어쩌면 좋을까요 -- 지쳐버린 딸Dear Tired: If caretakers don’t have enough room to breathe, the light they shine on others will be snuffed out.지쳐버린 분께: 간호인들이 숨쉴 여유가 없다면 그들이 남에게 비추는 빛은 사라져 버릴 거예요.The best thing for you and your relationship with your mom is to give yourself more space. Invest time in self-care; take those trips with your husband.님과 어머니의 관계, 그리고 님에게 가장 좋은 것은 님 자신에게 좀 더 많은 공간을 주는 거예요. 자신을 돌보는데 시간을 투자하시고 남편 분과 여행도 다녀오세요.