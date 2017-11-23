[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공]What a mess (너무 지저분한 사람들)

Dear Annie: I hope you can settle a conflict I have with my boyfriend of almost nine years. One of his adult children has a wife and two children. He wants them to go on vacations with us.애니에게: 남자친구와의 근 9년 간의 갈등을 애니가 해결해 줬음 좋겠어요. 그의 자녀 중 하나가 아내와 두 자식이 있어요. 남친은 그들이 우리와 휴가를 함께 갔으면 해요.The problem is that they are extremely messy. My boyfriend agrees they are extremely messy but will not talk with them about it, and I cannot deal with their mess -- which always goes from one end of the unit to the other, both inside and outside.문제는 그들이 엄청나게 지저분하다는 거예요. 남친도 그들이 극도로 지저분하다는 것에 동의하지만 그것에 대해 그들과 이야기를 하지 않으려 하고, 전 그들이 방의 한쪽 끝에서 저쪽 끝까지, 안팎으로 어질러놓는 것을 감당할 수 없어요.When they use something, they just leave it wherever, including dirty dishes with food still on them. They are perfectly capable. It stresses me out, but I stay strong and refuse to be their maid.그들은 뭔가를 쓰고 나면 그대로 놔둬요. 음식이 아직 담긴 더러운 그릇을 포함해서요. 그들은 손발도 멀쩡해요. 전 스트레스를 받지만 강하게 나가면서 그들의 하녀가 되는 걸 거부하고 있어요.I have given my boyfriend a condition: He needs to talk with them about keeping our common areas picked up, or I will not be joining them. What should I do-- Please help soon, as summer is approaching. -- No Mess, Please전 남친에게 조건을 내걸었어요. 공동구역을 청소하는 것에 대해 이야기를 하라, 그렇지 않음 전 빠질 거라고요. 어쩌면 좋을까요-- 여름이 다가오고 있으니 빨리 도와주세요. -- 지저분한 건 사양이에요Dear No Mess: This situation is stickier than a dirty spoon. This is your vacation, and you shouldn’t be acting as the take-along housekeeper.지저분 님께: 지저분한 것 이상의 상황이네요. 이건 님의 휴가고 님이 가정부 노릇을 해선 안 돼요.Yet as Grandpa’s girlfriend, it’s awkward for you to set down rules for his family. This really is your boyfriend’s mess to clean up.하지만 할아버지의 여자친구로서 그의 가족의 룰을 님이 결정하는 건 어색해요. 남자친구 분이 정리를 해야 해요.He should absolutely talk to his son and grandchildren about tidying up. Stay strong. If he refuses to talk to them, treat yourself to a peaceful vacation on your own.그는 반드시 아들과 손자들에게 정리에 대해 이야기를 해야 합니다. 계속 강하게 나가세요. 그가 이야기를 하지 않으려 하면 님 자신의 평화로운 휴가를 떠나세요.Dear Annie: My daughter “Luann” has a master’s degree in business. Yet she will not use it. Instead, she has a low-paying job as a cashier in a dollar store.애니에게: 딸 ‘루앤’은 경영학 석사 학위를 갖고 있어요. 그런데 그걸 쓰지 않으려 해요. 대신 염가 판매점에서 낮은 보수를 받는 계산원으로 일하고 있어요.She is obese -- weighing 109 kilograms at 155 centimeters tall. She is very obstinate; you cannot tell her anything.딸은 비만이에요. 155cm에 109kg이 나가요. 고집이 엄청 세서 무슨 말을 할 수가 없어요.Apparently, instant gratification, french fries and Diet Coke are more important than a healthy body and attractive appearance. What can I do for her situation -- Heartbroken Mother분명 순간의 기쁨, 프렌치 프라이, 다이어트 코크가 건강한 몸과 매력적 외모보다 중요하긴 해요. 어쩌면 좋을까요 -- 상심한 엄마Dear Heartbroken: Luann is an adult now, and she will make her own decisions. All you can do is be a friend -- and friends don’t shame friends. Build Luann up. The better her self-esteem is the more empowered she’ll feel to change her life.루앤은 이제 성인이니 자신이 결정을 내릴 겁니다. 님이 해 줄 수 있는 것은 친구가 되어주는 거예요. 친구는 친구에게 수치심을 주지 않죠. 루앤을 세워주세요. 그녀는 자존감이 높아질 수록 자신의 삶을 바꾸려 할 겁니다.