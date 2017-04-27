[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공] Stolen name (빼앗긴 이름)

Dear Annie: Ever since I was a young girl, I’ve known exactly what I want to name my future children. Wedding plans, career goals, possible boyfriends, even where I’d want to live ? none of these was as clear to me as the names of these future kids.애니에게: 전 어렸을 때부터 미래의 아이들 이름을 어떻게 짓고 싶은지가 확고했어요. 결혼 계획, 일의 목표, 남자친구, 심지어 살고 싶은 곳까지 어떤 것도 미래 아이들의 이름만큼 분명하진 않았어요.When I played with my Barbies, Barbie and Ken were always renamed “Jane” and “John.” (These are pseudonyms. I don’t want to share the real names for privacy reasons.)바비인형을 갖고 놀 때면 바비와 켄은 항상 ‘제인’과 ‘존’이었어요. (이건 필명이에요. 프라이버시상 실명은 공유하고 싶지 않아요)Earlier this year, I married the love of my life, “Keith,” after three very happy years together. Though we’re in no rush to have children, we do want to have a family eventually.올해, 3년을 만난 제 일생의 사랑 ‘키스’와 결혼했어요. 우린 아이를 빨리 가질 생각은 없지만 언젠가는 가정을 꾸리길 원해요.Family is important to both of us, and we are lucky to have good relationships with my small nearby family and Keith’s family of two brothers and three stepsisters, all of whom live across the country. Keith’s eldest brother and sister-in-law are expecting a boy, and they just told us that they are thinking of naming him ... “John.”우리 둘 다 가족을 소중하게 생각하고 다행히도 인근에 사는 제 소가족, 멀리 사는 키스네 가족(형 둘, 의붓누님 셋)과 잘 지내고 있어요. 키스의 큰 형 부부는 아들을 낳을 예정인데 아이 이름을 ‘존’으로 지을 생각이라고 바로 얼마 전에 말했어요.Though I’m thrilled for them, I am also crushed.너무 기쁘면서도 속상해요.Years ago, I mentioned to the soon-to-be parents in passing how I liked the name, and I can’t help thinking they “stole” it from me. I do understand that I don’t have a claim on this name. However, I’m having a tough time letting go of the resentment, and each time I hear people compliment the name choice, it’s like a twist of the knife. I wouldn’t want to be seen as copying them if I were to have a son of my own. What can I do? ? What’s in a Name?몇 년 전 예비 시부모님께 지나가는 말로 그 이름을 너무 좋아한다고 말씀드렸고 그들이 제게서 그 이름을 ‘훔쳤다’고 밖에 생각할 수 없어요. 제게 그 이름에 대한 권리가 없다는 건 알아요. 하지만 원망감을 떨쳐내느라 고생하고 있고, 사람들이 제가 정한 이름에 대해 칭찬할 때마다 속이 너무 쓰려요. 제가 아들을 낳게 될 때 제가 그들을 베낀 것처럼 보이긴 싫어요. 어쩌면 좋을까요? ? 이름이 뭐길래Dear WIAN: Get out the book of baby names and start perusing the millions of other choices available to you. I guarantee you’ll find one that you like even better. And at the end of the day, there’s nothing in a person’s name more important than what’s in his character.이름이 뭐길래 님께: 아기 이름책을 꺼내서 님이 쓸 수 있는 수백 만개의 이름을 정독해 보세요. 보장하는데 더 마음에 드는 이름도 발견할 겁니다. 그리고 결국 사람은 이름보다 성격이 더 중요해요.