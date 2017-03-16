[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공] Deep in addiction (약물에 빠진 아들)

Dear Annie: I have a real problem with my 52-year-old son, “Robert,” who is cross-addicted. He’s struggled with substance abuse since he was 14 years old. Years ago, he got sober for a stretch of five years, so I know he is capable of getting clean. But he’s using now.애니에게: 교차성 중독이 있는 52살 된 아들 ‘로버트’와 정말 문제가 있어요. 그는 14살 때부터 약물 중독으로 고군분투했어요. 수년 전 그는 5년 동안 약을 끊었기 때문에 전 그가 약을 끊을 수 있단 걸 알아요. 하지만 지금 그는 약을 쓰고 있어요.He is very verbally abusive, especially to me. I tried to help him for two years by having him live with me. I kicked him out when I found needles and other paraphernalia in the house. Of course, he lies like a rug and recently claimed he was robbed of his medication. He had me running to the police to file a report of the robbery and then had me go to the pharmacy to pick up a refill.그는 특히 제게 폭언이 심해요. 전 2년 동안 그와 함께 살면서 그를 도우려고 했어요. 집에서 바늘과 그 외 용품을 발견했을 때는 그를 쫓아냈어요. 물론 그는 새빨간 거짓말을 하고 최근엔 약을 도둑맞았다고 했어요. 그는 제가 경찰에 달려가서 절도신고를 하고 약국에 가서 리필을 가져오도록 했어요.I have had it up to my eyeballs and cannot help him. He always sends texts saying,“You never loved me,” “You hate me,” “You talk to me like I’m Dad.” (He is just like his father.) His brother died of an overdose, and he throws that in my face ? even to the point that he says I enjoyed watching him die!이젠 완전히 질려서 그를 도울 수 없어요. 그는 항상 “엄마는 날 사랑한 적이 없어””엄만 날 미워해” “엄마는 내가 아빠인 것처럼 말해”라는 문자를 보내요. (그는 아빠를 꼭 닮았어요) 그의 형은 약물 과잉 투여로 죽었는데 로버트는 그게 제 탓이라고 책망을 해요. 제가 그의 형이 죽는 걸 보는 걸 즐겼다고까지 말하면서요.He is so sick, and when I say we need a long break, he turns that around to: “You have no feelings and are a hard, cold woman.” He lives in the same town I do and constantly calls for favors. He needs long-term rehabilitation, and I am fed up with his abuse. What should I do? -- Tired and Exhausted그가 너무나 역겨워서 우린 긴 휴식이 필요하다고 말하면 “엄마는 감정도 없고 냉정한 힘든 여자야”라고 해요. 그는 저와 같은 동네에 살고 끊임없이 전화로 부탁을 해요. 그는 장기간의 재활이 필요하고 전 그의 학대에 지쳤어요. 어쩌면 좋을까요? -- 싫증나고 지친 사람Dear Tired: Addiction is a cunning and opportunistic disease, one that leads its victims to go to great lengths to further afflict themselves. I’m so sorry it claimed the life of your other son.지친 분께: 중독은 기회 감염성의 교활한 질병이에요. 피해자가 자신을 괴롭히기 위해 무엇이든 하게 만들죠. 다른 아드님을 약물 중독으로 잃으셨다니 안타깝습니다.Please know that when Robert says monstrous things to you, it’s his illness talking, not your son. Tell him that you love and support him but you will not love, support or enable his addiction. That’s that. Don’t let him guilt you into lending him money; don’t let him hoodwink you into refilling prescriptions.로버트가 님께 말도 안 되는 폭언을 해도 그건 그의 병이지 아드님이 아니란 걸 알아두세요. 아드님께 그를 사랑하고 지지하지만 그의 중독을 사랑하고 지지하거나 약물을 할 수 있도록 하지는 않을 거라고 말하세요. 그게 끝이에요. 죄책감에 그에게 돈을 빌려주거나 그에게 속아 약을 리필해주지 마세요.And consider attending an Al-Anon or Nar-Anon Family Groups meeting so you can hear from others who know painfully well what you’re going through. I cannot recommend these groups enough.그리고 님이 겪고 있는 일을 잘 알고 있는 사람들의 이야기를 들어볼 수 있도록 Al-Anon나 Nar-Anon가족 미팅에 참석하는 걸 고려해 보세요. 정말로 권합니다.