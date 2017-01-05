[자매지 코리아헤럴드 제공] It happened again (또 부서진 의자)

Dear Annie: I wrote to you earlier this year about my lovely, charming neighbor and friend named ‘Tara’, who is quite overweight and broke my living room chair. I was so embarrassed for her that I did not say anything, and neither did she. I`ve never mentioned it since. That repair was over $90 -- a lot of money to me.애니에게: 사랑스럽고 매력적인 이웃이자 친구인 ‘타라’에 대해 올해 초 애니에게 글을 썼었어요. 타라는 꽤 뚱뚱한데 제 거실의자를 부러뜨렸어요. 전 너무 무안해서 아무 말도 않았고 그녀도 아무 말이 없었어요. 수리비로 90달러가 넘게 들었어요. 저한텐 꽤 큰 돈이에요.Well, Tara came over recently, and before I could suggest going out for coffee, she sat in my beautiful living room chair again. Immediately, there was a loud pop. Ugh! The spring is completely out of the bottom of the chair again. And the upholsterer says it will cost at least another $90 to repair it.그런데 타라가 최근에 놀러 왔어요. 제가 커피 마시러 나가자고 하기도 전에 제 예쁜 거실의자에 또 앉았어요. 바로 우지끈 하는 소리가 났어요. 또 의자 바닥 스프링이 완전히 나갔어요. 소파 고치는 사람은 또 수리하는데 최소 90달러가 들겠다고 해요.What is the etiquette for telling a neighbor with whom you`re friends that she has obviously broken an item of yours? How should I bring it up? She will have cost me about $200 in furniture repairs. I have to think she knows she breaks furniture when she sits in it, because after each incident, she immediately said, “Did I break it?”물건을 명백히 망가뜨린 친한 이웃에게 뭐라고 얘기해야 예의에 맞나요? 어떻게 얘기를 꺼내죠? 그녀 때문에 가구 수리에 200달러 정도가 들게 생겼어요. 그녀는 의자에 앉을 때 의자가 부서진다는 걸 아는 것 같아요. 사고가 날 때마다 “내가 망가뜨렸어?”라고 말하거든요.Tara can afford to pay for the damage. And she states all the time that she is a good Christian woman, which I wholly think is true. I`m out a lot of money, and I`d like her to pay for it. I just do not know how to bring it up while preserving the friendship. -- Broken Living Room타라는 배상을 할 여유가 돼요. 그리고 그녀는 항상 자신이 좋은 기독교인이라고 말해요. 저도 전적으로 그렇다고 생각해요. 전 돈이 많이 쪼들리고 그녀가 배상을 해 줬으면 해요. 우정을 보호하면서 어떻게 얘길 꺼내야 할 지 모르겠어요. -- 부서진 거실Dear Broken: If you remain silent, resentment will pile on until you reach your own breaking point. To preserve your friendship and your furniture, you need to tell Tara the truth.부서진 분께: 계속 침묵을 지킨다면 님 자신의 한계점에 이를 때까지 원망감이 크게 불어날 거예요. 우정과 가구를 보호하려면 타라에게 사실대로 말해야 해요.Put your discomfort aside and give her a call. Keep it short and sweet. Tara`s weight is really not your concern here, so don`t focus on that or feel guilty because of it. The simple fact is that she broke your chair and you would really appreciate it if she would help you to repair it. It`s nothing personal. If she`s the good friend and neighbor you think, she`ll ask you to send her the bill.불편함은 제껴두고 그녀에게 전화를 하세요. 짧고 상냥하게 얘기하세요. 타라의 몸무게는 정말 문제가 아니니 거기에 초점을 맞추거나 그것 때문에 죄책감을 느끼지 마세요. 그녀가 당신의 의자를 부쉈고 수리비를 도와준다면 님이 정말 고마워할 거라는 게 단순한 사실이에요. 개인적 문제가 아니에요. 그녀는 당신이 생각하듯 좋은 친구이자 이웃이라면 계산서를 보내달라고 할 겁니다.